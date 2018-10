The Mercedes-AMG Project One hypercar might have stolen all the limelight at the Mercedes-Benz unveiling before the official opening of the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, but the diminutive Smart Vision EQ ForTwo is just as important to the future DNA of Daimler globally according to the man who should know. "We will actively shape the future of mobility, and invest massively in our future," said Dr Dieter Zetsche, chairman and head of Mercedes-Benz cars. …