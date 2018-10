The Porsche 911 GT3 with Touring Package has made its global debut at the Frankfurt motor show this week, bringing a very different look and feel to the company's track weapon. Following the reveal of the updated 911 GT3 at the Geneva motor show in March, the Touring Package is very much like a series-production version of the sought-after 911 R limited-edition that was available last year, which essentially tailored the race-ready GT3 package for the road. …