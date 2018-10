Australian buyers purchase more Volkswagen hot hatches per capita than almost every other market worldwide, giving the company's local arm an excuse to roll out new models and special editions over the next year or so. Around 25 per cent of all Golfs sold here, for instance, wear GTI or R badges. In response, the company is about to launch the cheapest Golf GTI in 14 years, and a new entry stripped-back grade of the R. …