The 2019 BMW 4 Series Convertible has been snapped again, this time getting out and about without a car carrier obscuring its new soft top. That's right, there's no complex folding hard-top here. BMW has taken the same approach with the Z4, changing tack from its predecessor and re-embracing the soft-top life, while the 8 Series cabriolet is expected to wear a fabric hat as well. …