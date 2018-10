Toyota has issued a recall for 32 examples of its Landcruiser 100 Series and 200 Series over concerns the airbag assemblies may not be to correct specifications. According to the Japanese automaker, the inflators may pose an increased risk of injury to the vehicle's occupants in the event of a collision. Model codes for the recalled LandCruisers are as follows: HDJ100, HZJ105, UZJ100, UZJ200 and URJ202. …