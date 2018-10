A video of a Tesla Model X having its driver’s door torn apart by a passing truck in Sydney has been forwarded to CarAdvice by its owner. The footage appears to show the electric SUV opening its doors by itself, at the worst possible time. The Model X 90D, which was bought new in May this year by Dr Sam Kovac, was parked on the Princes Highway in St Peters on July 26, when CCTV cameras caught the incident occurring. …