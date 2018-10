The PSA Group, parent of Peugeot, Citroen and most recently Opel, has announced it will develop an all-new vehicle platform with ChangAn Automobile that will underpin its upcoming one-tonne ute, which will launch "by 2020". In an agreement signed this week, the French and Chinese companies announced they would co-develop a new architecture to be implemented at ChangAn's manufacturing facility in Dingzhou, China, dedicated to light commercial vehicles (LCV). …