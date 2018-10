An upgrade for the new model year has led to the 2018 Volkswagen Amarok V6 ute being given a 3500kg braked towing allowance - up from the 3000kg rating that still applies to previous examples. The new rating comes courtesy of engineering changes to the Amarok's rear step setup, and the availability of a 3.5-tonne genuine Volkswagen tow bar. The Amarok V6 is otherwise unchanged for the new model year, meaning its 165kW/550Nm diesel six carries over in its existing form. …