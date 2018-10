Sergio Marchionne, CEO of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and boss of Italian supercar marque Ferrari, has confirmed the Prancing Horse will indeed produce a 'utility vehicle', though it will be produced in limited numbers. In a press conference at the New York Stock Exchange this week, Marchionne said the company is "dead serious" about what it calls an "FUV" model - short for 'Ferrari Utility Vehicle'. …