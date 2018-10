The 2016-17 Fiat Ducato van has been recalled this week over concerns the exhaust recirculation system could break and cause a loss of drivability. According to the manufacturer, affected vehicles may be fitted with an Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) pipe that breaks due to "potential non-conformity". Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) says if the pipe does break, there is a risk of exhaust gases escaping into the engine bay, rather than being contained within the exhaust system. …