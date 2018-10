Chevrolet has treated the 2018 Traverse to a surf-oriented makeover ahead of the 2017 SEMA show in Las Vegas later this month. Designed to showcase what owners can create using the GM accessories catalogue, the 'Traverse SUP' is an SUV dedicated to stand-up paddleboarding. On the outside, it rides on 20-inch alloy wheels finished in black to match the new grille and badges. …