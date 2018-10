Mazda has used the Tokyo motor show to unveil a preview of what will become the next-generation Mazda 3. The brand has further evolved its 'Kodo' design language in the creation of the compact hatchback concept, which it says will herald a new generation of Mazda. The next-generation Mazda 3 will be the first to feature the next-generation Skyactiv-X petrol engine, as well as the new Skyactiv-Vehicle Architecture. …