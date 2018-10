The Dendrobium D-1 electric hypercar has stepped out for the first time in the UK at a Salon Privé at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire. According to the company, the D-1 will feature an all-electric drivetrain with around 1340kW (1800hp) of power and 2000Nm of torque. With a carbon-fibre body, and heavy use of composite and alloy materials, Dendrobium has set a target weight of 1750kg for the D-1. The car is based around a Protocell carbon tub, which will also be used for future models. …