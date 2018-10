If you thought the Apollo Arrow looked like a serious piece of hardware, just wait until you see the follow up. Launched overnight, the Apollo Intensa Emozione has been designed as a ‘feast for the human senses’ with a free-breathing V12 and face-tearing downforce. Apollo was brought to life in 2013, after an injection of Chinese money saved boutique track-car maker Gumpert from the brink of bankruptcy. Its first car, the Arrow, was launched at the Geneva motor show last year. …