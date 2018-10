Hyundai Mobis has unveiled the world's first sunroof airbag, designed to stop occupants being thrown from their cars in a rollover. According to the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 260 people were thrown from the sunroof of their cars in rollover accidents between 2010 and 2016. The company said the global market for sunroofs was worth around US$6 billion ($7.82 billion), and is expected to grow by around 11 per cent per year until 2022. …