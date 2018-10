The Pagani Zonda is still one of the prettiest cars on the road, but it's starting to get a bit long in the tooth. Believe it or not, the first Zonda C12 rolled out of the factory in 1999, and some owners have covered upwards of 100,000km in their bespoke supercars. Rather than forcing owners to schlep to their nearest Ultra Tune for a comprehensive refresh, Pagani has announced an official Rinascimento – or 'renaissance' – program. …