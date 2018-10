Images of a Nissan Navara-based SUV have been posted on Chinese automotive websites ahead of its rumoured debut next year. The studio shot of the car's front was found by a reader of BurlappCar, while the image of the car's rear was taken at a Zhengzhou Nissan factory and posted on Auto.syd.com.cn. The new Navara-based SUV is expected to make its debut in February 2018 at the Beijing motor show. …