The Opel Insignia, near-identical twin to the Holden Commodore, has been nominated for World Car of the Year. The replacement for the locally-built Commodore, set to arrive in dealerships in February next year, is among 35 cars nominated for the award, won by the Jaguar F-Pace last year. Previous winners also include the Mazda MX-5, Audi A3 and Mercedes-Benz A-Class. The award will be judged by a team of automotive journalists from Asia, Europe and North America. …