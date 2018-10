The 2018 Infiniti QX80 has been officially revealed at this week's 2017 Dubai motor show, with an Australian introduction forecast for the first half of 2018. As reported last week, the refreshed luxury off-roader gets a new exterior look that's a little easier on the eyes, along with new alloy wheel designs (ranging from 20- to 22 inches), new interior materials and trims. There's also a range of driver assistance technologies available for the first time. …