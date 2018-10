It's official: Ford Endura is the name you'll see on local versions of the imported Edge SUV, due here in 2018 as a successor to the big Australian-made Territory that retired in October. UPDATE, 25/05/2018: The Endura will go on sale during December 2018. When the Endura goes on sale, it is expected to launch from $49,990 with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine. Read more on that here. …