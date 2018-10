German luxury marque BMW is looking into a flagship X8 to sit atop its SUV range, likely to challenge the upcoming Audi Q8 and Lamborghini Urus - according to a new report out of the UK. While no details have been confirmed, Autocar quotes BMW's head of development, Klaus Fröhlich, hinting that such a model is an "opportunity". "It is early to talk about X8, but one of the first decisions I made when I worked on product strategy was to take the X5 and make the X6," he said. …