Hyundai Australia is still considering whether it should bring one or two models of its i30 N hot hatch as it gears up for the launch of its very first serious performance car in the first quarter of next year. The South Korean brand has the option of bringing in a ‘base model' i30 N in addition to the high-performance variant. The two-tier approach is similar to what its main target, Volkswagen, offers with the Golf GTi and its performance pack. …