The 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan has been spied again this week, wearing a little less disguise and giving us a better look at the upcoming uber-luxe crossover. While the British marque refuses to associate the Cullinan with a pedestrian term like 'SUV', instead referring to it as a High-Sided Vehicle (HSV), the upcoming crossover looks very much like a member of the Rolls-Royce family. …