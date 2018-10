Holden is no longer “the Commodore car company” and aims to grow its sales in 2018 by getting far more consistent volume out of its entire core model range. The company is demanding growth from the existing Astra, Trax and Colorado, big sales from the new Equinox mid sized SUV, and success for the seven-seat Acadia crossover, out of North America, that arrives later next year to challenge the Toyota Kluger and Mazda CX-9. Pictured: Holden chairman and managing director Mark Bernhard …