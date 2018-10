Among all the shiny things included in Apple's latest iPhone software update is an exciting development for CarPlay users – finally, you can use Google Maps through your car's touchscreen. Huzzah! UPDATE: Waze is coming, but it's not available right now. Apologies for the error. The news was announced at Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in June this year, but it's now officially available to users as part of the iOS12.0 update released alongside the new iPhone XS, XS Max and XR. …