Car makers, like rock bands, often try to return to earlier glories. And like many of the stars of yesteryear, they often fail to pull it off. The modern McLaren Automotive is a very different company from the tiny offshoot of the Formula 1 team that created the original McLaren F1 more than 20 years ago, but it still returns to the lodestone of its original road car when it needs inspiration for crazier projects. …