The Porsche Cayenne Coupe has been spied again at the Nurburgring, ahead of an anticipated production reveal sometime next year. It's been two years since we saw the first prototypes for the fastback Porsche SUV, and it appears the new body style is edging closer to production. Up front the Cayenne Coupe will share much of its sheet metal with its wagon-bodied counterpart, with unique body panels from the B-pillar rearward. …