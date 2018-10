The 2019 BMW 1 Series has been snapped during cold-weather testing in Scandinavia. Although it won't be the first front-wheel drive BMW – that honour goes to the 2 Series Active Tourer and X1 – the new 1 Series hatchback will be the first 'core range' car to ditch rear-drive. When it arrives, the new 1 Series will be built on the BMW UKL architecture used for the Mini range, along with the Chinese-market 1 Series sedan. …