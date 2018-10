2017 is over. It's time for sunshine and rose-tinted reflection on the year gone by. But here at CarAdvice, we aren't taking our foot off the pedal just yet – instead, we're taking the chance to look back at a huge part of the Australian motoring landscape: Holden. With a new year comes a fresh beginning for Holden. September 26 saw the closure of the Lion Brand's plant in Elizabeth, South Australia and, by extension, the end of Australian car manufacturing. …