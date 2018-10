UPDATE: We've added some slick new interactive tables and charts to this article. Enjoy, and let us know what you think! As you can read here, Australia's automotive peak body claimed to have recorded the highest ever annual sales tally in 2017, eclipsing the record from the year before. Here we look at the results specific to December, always an interesting month where some brands register vehicles later to be sold as demonstrators - bids to meet annual targets. …