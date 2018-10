The rumoured Ford Mustang Bullitt looks set to make its debut at the 2018 Detroit motor show next week, according to a new report by industry journal, Automotive News. According to the article, an unnamed source says the Mustang Bullitt will be revealed as a 2018 model to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Steve McQueen film of the same name, which helped to make the 'Stang a hit among enthusiasts in the late 1960s. …