A 1990 BMW M5 has become the seventh car in BMW Australia's fleet of heritage vehicles. This vehicle is one of 14 'E34' M5 models delivered to Australia in Alpine White, and one of just 90 M5 sedans from that generation sold in Australia. Although there was an earlier generation of the M5, the 'E28', that model was never officially sold in Australia. The 'E34' has the honour of being the last M5 generation to be hand-built by engineers from BMW Motorsport. …