A new 2018 Kia Cerato GT model will headline the Korean brand's Australian line-up this year, sitting atop an otherwise familiar model spread. While some other model ranges in the Kia family are topped by a GT-Line variant, those are mere styling kits to give the car a more sporting look. But, as with the flagship Optima GT, removing the 'line' adds power and handling tweaks for a more sporting drive. …