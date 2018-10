Two key factors might make the return of a right-hand drive (RHD) Ford F-Series pickup economically feasible for the first time in years - opening the door for a hypothetical return to Australia. The more obvious of these is the recent addition of a diesel engine to what has long been the US market’s number one vehicle (more than 800,000 annual sales there). The second is the success Ford has enjoyed by ‘globalising’ the iconic Mustang model, setting a potential precedent. …