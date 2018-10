It might be classed as a compact SUV, but weighing in at nearly 1.9 tonnes, the new Jaguar E-Pace is up to 380kg heftier than its closest rivals, which include Audi’s ageing Q3, BMW’s X1 and the Mercedes-Benz GLA. And that’s comparing apples with apples, as all four vehicles are powered by 2.0-litre turbo fours, in petrol and diesel forms. Remarkably, the E-Pace is even heavier than its larger F-Pace sibling, which tips the scales at around 1770kg, give or take. …