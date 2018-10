Mercedes-Benz has issued a recall for 382 examples of the MY2015 V-Class and related Vito over concerns the driver's airbag could deploy "without obvious cause". The German marque says the fault is the result of electrostatic discharge, caused by the steering column not being sufficiently grounded and the column's switch module being damaged or faulty. If the condition occurs, an airbag warning alert will display in the driver's instrument display, along with a red airbag indicator lamp. …