Nissan wants to create a successor to the ageing 370Z, but the Japanese automaker is still formulating a plan for its iconic sports car brand. Philippe Klein, Nissan chief planning officer, used the Detroit motor show to tell Automotive News much publicised rumours of the Z's impending death were premature Klein was then asked about the sports car's future, and said "we're working on it and it's very present, but I have no indication to give you." …