The Renault Nissan Mitsubishi Alliance has claimed the global passenger vehicle sales crown for 2017 ahead of the Volkswagen Group and Toyota Motor Company. According to figures released by the various companies, the French-Japanese alliance has successfully broken the two-way lockout of the sales charts in recent times. With the addition of Mitsubishi Motors to the lineup, via Nissan's controlling 34 per cent stake, the fresh alliance gained around a million and leapt into top spot. …