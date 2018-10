The next-generation Audi A6 Avant has been spied during development testing, giving us a first look at the luxury marque's upcoming large wagon. Despite being camouflaged in a swirly black-and-white wrap, we can see the A6 Avant will look very much like the sedan (also pictured), albeit with a more practical roofline and rump. Compared to the current model, the new A6 in both body styles appears lower and wider, giving it a more aggressive and athletic stance. …