The platform underpinning the fourth-generation Mercedes-Benz A-Class will be used for at least eight variants in total, the company’s design chief has revealed. Mercedes-Benz chief designer, Gorden Wagener, was glowing in his praise of the company's new front-wheel drive platform with Australian journalists after the A-Class launch in Amsterdam. "I can assure you that all variants on this platform, there will be at least eight, will be stunning,” Wagener said. …