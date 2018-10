McLaren has revealed more information about the Senna, ahead of the car's full public reveal in Geneva. Although we learned all about the 588kW/800Nm twin-turbo V8 engine when the car was announced in December, there were plenty of questions remaining. How much downforce does the car make? How fast will it go? The latest release from McLaren goes a long way to answering those questions. Let's start with aerodynamics. Running at 250km/h, the car produces a whopping 800kg of downforce. …