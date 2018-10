Updated versions of Australia's top-selling sports car, the Ford Mustang, will be available in dealers from the middle of 2018. UPDATE, 25/05/2018: The refreshed Mustang will touch down in July 2018. There are a number of substantial improvements for the MY18 Mustang. Its looks are being billed as more "athletic", it comes in more bold colours, gets more in-car technology and active safety systems, and comes with MagneRide adaptive dampers for the first time. …