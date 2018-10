Mercedes-Maybach has refreshed its ultra-luxe version of the S-Class, ahead of a Geneva motor show debut. The high-end limousine has been treated to a number of subtle exterior upgrades, led by a new pinstriped grille – inspired by suits, no less – and two-tone paint finishes. If you recognise that grille, it's because a similar design debuted on the Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 concept in 2016. Alternatively, it could be because you've been watching too many mobster movies. …