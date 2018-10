Porsche is tired of hearing people complain about squeaky brakes. How do we know? The company has gone to the trouble of making a four-minute video explaining what causes it, and why it's nothing to worry about. According to the company, brake squeal has been misunderstood for far too long. "We try to avoid brake squeal at any time, this is quite clear – this is our engineering goal," says a Porsche engineer, curiously not named in the video. …