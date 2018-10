Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi CEO, Carlos Ghosn, says the Alliance is likely alone in making money from electric vehicles. "We are probably the most advanced carmaker in terms of costs of electric cars and we have announced already in 2017 that we are probably the only carmaker who's starting to make money selling electric cars," Ghosn told CNBC. "We know that there's a steep curve before you start to make money out of electric cars," he continued. "I think we are well advanced." …