The facelifted Ford Edge has been detailed for the European market, headlined by a new 2.0-litre 'EcoBlue' bi-turbo diesel engine which could hint at what's to come for the Australian Endura. Updates for Europe include a fresh look already seen on the '2019' US-market version, and a revised version of the sporty ST-Line variant offering the same good looks as the American model... without the performance to back them up. …