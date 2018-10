This is the new-generation Hyundai Santa Fe. It’s the fourth iteration of the badge since 2001, and launches in the hyper-competitive large SUV segment in July. It’s based on a tweaked version of the platform underpinning the Kia Sorento and Carnival, and has a completely new design. Hyundai talks about a “powerful wide stance” and “athletic, bold look” – and we don’t disagree. LED headlights appear to be standard. …