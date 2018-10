The interior of the new BMW X7 has been spied again, this time giving us an almost unobstructed look at the dashboard. There's still protective coverings hiding the door trim and upper dashboard, as well as bits of tape over the badging and some trim pieces. The dashboard looks almost identical to the one used in the new X5. The only change we can spot is the metal trim around the central air vents and climate control pod, but that may just be down to specs. …