People often say "don't forget where you came from". Although we're focused on every new car, every last detail here at CarAdvice, we have an extensive back-catalogue of news stories, lifestyle yarns and reviews. Here's a look at what happened on February 27 over the past few years. Warning: may contain traces of Volkswagen Group. It's been a year since Volvo started the drip-feed of teaser images for what is now the XC60 SUV. …