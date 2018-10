Skoda has officially unveiled the Vision X concept in Geneva, with a company-first hybrid system including compressed-natural gas, petrol and electric power. From the outside, the Vision X looks like a shrunken take on the design language behind the Kodiaq and Karoq. That's not an accident, because the concept previews a production SUV to sit below those two models. Measuring 4255mm long, 1807mm wide and 1537mm tall, it's a dead ringer for the Volkswagen T-Roc in proportion. …